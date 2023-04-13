70º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor police investigate indecent exposure incident after woman sees man fondling himself in woods

Man is described 25 to 35 years old with short hair

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor Police Department, Ann Arbor, Eberwhite Woods
The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure incident after a woman saw a man fondling himself in the woods. The indecent exposure incident occurred Tuesday (April 11) at 6 p.m. when the woman was on a trail in Eberwhite Woods when she saw the man exposing and fondling himself.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure incident after a woman saw a man fondling himself in the woods.

The indecent exposure incident occurred Tuesday (April 11) at 6 p.m. when the woman was on a trail in Eberwhite Woods when she saw the man exposing and fondling himself.

Officials say the man never approached the woman, but she immediately left the area without incident.

The man is described 25 to 35 years old with short hair. He was wearing a hat and gray running shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter