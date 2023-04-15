Annual box car derby fundraiser happening Sunday near Ann Arbor’s Big House

ANN ARBOR – Watch homemade box cars race around near Michigan Stadium to raise money for Lou Gehrig’s Disease research and treatments.

Active Again ALS and University of Michigan fraternity Phi Delta Theta are teaming up for the twelfth time to bring awareness to the progressive nervous system disease.

The derby kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of South Main Street and East Keech Avenue.

Participants can buy and build derby car kits, buy and paint a pre-built one, or rent one. Registration is $25 per box car and can be done here.

While most participants are ages 5-16, organizers said that anyone is welcome to participate. Drivers will be divided into three groups based on age.

Derby cars will race on an approximately 100-yard course along East Keech.

The derby has raised more than $85,000 for ALS treatments and research since its first event in 2009. This is its fifth year near the Big House.

Active Against ALS is an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit with a mission to find better treatments and a cure for ALS while promoting physical activity and compassion. Through its fundraisers and events, it has donated more than $800,000 since its creation in 2008.