Red Shoe Affair supporting Ronald McDonald House families returns to Ann Arbor on Saturday

Guests attend the Red Shoe Affair in Ann Arbor in 2021.

ANN ARBOR – The 11th annual Red Shoe Affair returns to Jack Roth Stadium Club inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday to support families Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature a strolling dinner, silent auction and a seated program. Ticket holders will also enjoy an Afterglow Party featuring late night snacks, music and drinks.

Dress code is cocktail attire and, in the spirit of the event, red shoes are encouraged.

There will also be an online auction featuring items from local businesses, vacations, a football signed by Jim Harbaugh and unique local experiences like designing and naming a deli sandwich at Zingerman’s.

Tickets for the event are $250. Several sponsorships are also available.

For more information and to purchase tickets or make a donation, visit the event’s website.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor offers 43 rooms to families of children receiving medical treatment at University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. In addition to a place to sleep, RMHC staff and volunteers make dinner for families every night, bring a hospitality cart to patient’s rooms and provide families with various types of support during their stay.

Michigan Stadium is located at 1201 S. Main St.