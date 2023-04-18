38º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Introducing the Octopods: registration open for Ann Arbor’s new swim team

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, City of Ann Arbor, Fit, Fitness, Swimming, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, Events, Summer
Swimming pool

ANN ARBOR – Young swimmers across Ann Arbor can sign up to be part of the City of Ann Arbor’s new swim team.

The Octopods combines all of Tree Town’s previous teams into a larger, city-wide team as part of a more collaborative approach to its aquatic programming.

The move aims to make facilities more equitable and the city more responsible with its available resources, officials said.

Organized by Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation, the Octopods will have four sessions throughout the year for swimmers ages 5-17.

Potential members need to be able to swim front crawl the length of the pool to be eligible for the team.

Here are the details for the upcoming session:

  • Registration is open for the summer session, which starts June 12. It will run for seven weeks, including swim meets.
  • Swimmers will use the outdoor pools at Buhr Park, Fuller Park and Veterans Memorial Park. See the full summer swimmer schedule here.
  • Those ages 10 and younger can swim three times per week for $100. Advanced swimmers can practice for five days per week for $125.

Fall and winter sessions will be 11 weeks long, while the spring session will run for seven weeks. Fall, winter and spring sessions be at Mack Indoor Pool inside Ann Arbor Open School.

Register swimmers here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email