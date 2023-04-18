Leslie Science & Nature Center to host Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival Sunday

Visitors listen to live music at Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival at Leslie Science & Nature Center on April 22, 2018 (Credit: LSNC)

ANN ARBOR – Families can watch live animal demonstrations, learn about sustainable living and participate in hands-on activities this Sunday.

Leslie Science & Nature Center, at 1831 Traver Rd., is hosting the annual Ann Arbor Earth Day Festival from noon to 4 p.m.

More than 20 local organizations will be at the free family-friendly event, along with performances, educational presentations, crafts and other environmental activities about recycling, agriculture and water awareness. Performers at the event include local singer Marsha Mumm and the Pontiac Trail Blazers.

At 2 p.m., there will be an All-Species parade. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite animal or plant.

Earth Day revelers can bring their own picnic, or buy refreshments from Washtenaw Dairy and explore the Leslie Science & Nature Center grounds and trails.

Organizers want to make Earth Day a zero-waste event and encourage participants to bring reusable water bottles and to put their waste in the correct bins. Parking is limited so visitors should try to travel to the festival by carpool, bus, bike or walking.

Sponsors including the City of Ann Arbor, Legacy Land Conservancy, Huron River Watershed Coalition, Leslie Science & Nature Center and Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum have made sure the event remains free.

Learn more at discoverscienceandnature.org/a2earthday