Zingerman’s Delicatessen brings northern Michigan sodas to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Grand Traverse company Northwoods Soda has partnered with Ann Arbor food giant Zingerman’s to bring its Michigan-made beverages downstate.

Northwoods Soda & Syrup Co. founder Bill Fosdick created the company in 1988 while experimenting with better-quality soda flavors in his basement. Zingerman’s Delicatessen now offers 11 of those at its Kerrytown sandwich spot and its Next Door Cafe.

“We are excited about the possibility of custom flavors and look forward to bringing a new Zingerman’s bespoke flavor to the Deli soon,” said Zingerman’s Deli Managing Partner Rodger Bowser in a release.

The new Northwoods Soda fountain at Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Zingerman's Delicatessen)

Northwoods has products in more than 500 stores and restaurants around Michigan but Zingerman’s is one of the only spots downstate to offer the beverages as fountain drinks.

Flavors currently available include cola, diet cola, root beer, vanilla cream, black cherry cream, ginger ale, blue raspberry, grapefruit and sparkling pomegranate lemonade. The soda fountain also has two unsweetened drinks, blueberry acai soda water and rhubarb lavender soda water.

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is at 422 Detroit St.