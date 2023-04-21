Ann Arbor Summer Festival announces lineup for activities series

ANN ARBOR – From a silent disco to shadow puppets, Ann Arbor Summer Festival’s Annex Series has something for everyone.

This summer, the series has a lineup of free activities between June 9-25 including dance parties, workshops, games, painting, trivia, presentations, a producer competition and a community visioning board.

A2SF is working with the City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor District Library, Express Your Yes and University of Michigan’s Detroit Observatory, among others, to expand its programming.

Officials noted that more events will be announced throughout the spring, with the complete season released May 4.

Here’s the lineup so far:

Friday, June 9

5 p.m. -- Manifestos of Love: A Silent Disco

Saturday, June 10

5 p.m. -- A2ZERO Week - City of Ann Arbor

Sunday, June 11

6 p.m. -- Print Your Own T-Shirt with Sajeev Visweswaran

Tuesday, June 13

5:30 p.m. -- Bob Ross Painting - Ann Arbor District Library

8 p.m. -- Bob Ross Painting - Ann Arbor District Library

Wednesday, June 21

10 p.m. -- Telescopes with the Detroit Observatory

Thursday, June 15

5 p.m. -- Dreamspace

Friday, June 16

5:30 p.m. -- World Famous Trivia - Ann Arbor District Library

Sunday, June 18

5 p.m. -- Amplify Dirty 30

Tuesday, June 20

5 p.m. -- Community Council by Express Your Yes

Wednesday, June 21

7 p.m. -- Nerd Nite - Ann Arbor District Library

8:30 p.m. -- Nerd Nite - Ann Arbor District Library

Thursday, June 22

7 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

8 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

9 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

Friday, June 23

7 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

8 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

9 p.m. -- Matt Sandbank - Still Life Shadow Puppetry

Saturday, June 24