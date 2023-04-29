Michigan State football’s Jayden Reed selected by Green Bay in second round of NFL draft

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 19: Jayden Reed #1 of the Michigan State Spartans runs the ball against Jaylin Williams #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter of the game at Spartan Stadium on November 19, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya, 2022 Nic Antaya) EAST LANSING, Mich. – wide receiver Michigan State Spartans was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. Jayden Reed
Reed had 55 receptions for 636 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans during his final season as a collegiate athlete.
The 6′0″ 185 pound receiver will look to form a new tandem with newly crowned quarterback Jordan Love.
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season.(AP Photo/Doug Murray, File) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
