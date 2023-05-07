Inaugural Men’s Health Run/Walk to take place at Ann Arbor’s Fuller Park in June

ANN ARBOR – Run or walk a free 5K while learning about health issues impacting men in minority communities on June 10 at Fuller Park.

The Men’s Health Run/Walk is happening alongside a community health fair to raise awareness and educate area residents on health disparities and common diseases while promoting preventative measures.

Registration is free for the Men’s Health Run/Walk and can be done online here or on the day of the event at 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m.

The first 50 registrants will be entered into a raffle for a free pair of Brooks Running shoes. Event t-shirts can be bought online during registration.

The event will also have refreshments and giveaways.

It is organized by the Ann Arbor Black Nurses Association and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, along with sponsors including the American Red Cross, Rogel Cancer Center, Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Brooks Shoes and the Kidney Foundation.

Learn more here.