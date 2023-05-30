Ann Arbor once again recognized for environmental leadership in Michigan

ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has received “gold status” for its leadership efforts in climate resilience, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and its materials management for the third year in a row.

The status is awarded by the statewide Michigan Green Communities program, which supports communities taking steps toward improving residential quality of life, adapting to climate change and protecting their infrastructure.

Local governments were given different statuses--bronze, silver or gold--after the end of the annual Michigan Green Communities Challenge.

Ann Arbor’s commitment to sustainability was strengthened in November when community members voted to invest around $7 million per year in local climate action.

The city is currently working to reduce carbon emissions in the Bryant neighborhood by improving energy efficiency and transitioning homes to cleaner technology. It has also invested resources in Solarize, the city’s solar power initiative.

Tree Town received “gold status” in 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

A total of 25 cities and townships in Michigan were awarded “gold status,” this year, including the cities of Ypsilanti, Detroit and Grand Rapids, and townships including Pittsfield and Orion.

Find all the cities recognized here.

The Michigan Green Communities program is a free program supported by several government bodies including the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.