Everything you need to know about A2ZERO Week

An A2Zero mural near Gallup Park in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR – Community members can attend environment-themed cocktail classes or have fun at a YMCA block party while celebrating sustainability during A2ZERO Week.

Between June 4-10, Ann Arbrites can participate in a myriad of events organized by City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

The week-long event highlights the city’s progress towards a more carbon-neutral future, and its commitment to its A2ZERO plan for reaching neutrality by 2030.

The plan was unanimously passed by Ann Arbor City Council in 2020 and has been celebrated every June since 2021.

Event attendees can enter to win prizes by picking up an A2ZERO passport at any branch of the Ann Arbor District Library, going to events and submitting an online form. A2ZERO passport prize winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. on June 10 at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival Annex.

Community members can also take a self-guided circular economy tour around the city with complimentary TheRide bus passes. Learn about local sustainable tourism by picking up a tour packet at Cinnaholic, at 121 E. Liberty St., during A2ZERO Week while supplies last.

Here’s the schedule:

Sunday, June 4

A2ZERO at the Dexter-Ann Arbor Run

Monday, June 5

Cocktail classes at the Ann Arbor Distilling Company

Beyond Zero film screening at the State Theater

Tuesday, June 6

Love A Park Day - Esch Park

Wednesday, June 7

Climate Board Game Night at Bløm

Thursday, June 8

Love A Park Day - Northside Park

Get to Know Your Wild Neighbors at the Humane Society of Huron Valley

REPAIRsday at All Hands Active

Trivia Night with Citizens’ Climate Lobby

A2ZERO Music Stage on Main Street

Friday, June 9

Bryant Community Center Resilience Hub Open House

Saturday, June 10

Project Grow Mulit-Site Tour

YMCA Block Party

OSI Team at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Ann Arbor Summer Festival Kid’s Zone

Find the full schedule here.

Looking to get involved? Community members can sign up to be an A2ZERO Week volunteer or A2ZERO ambassador, take the A2ZERO pledge, or shop at restaurants participating in the Ann Arbor Reduce, Reuse, Return Returnable Container Program!