Cottonwood pollen causes house fire in Ann Arbor’s Bryant neighborhood

Ann Arbor Fire Department firefighters in front of a home on Eden Court in Ann Arbor's Bryant neighborhood.

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters are investigating a housefire that happened earlier this week that may have been caused by pollen from local cottonwood trees.

Ann Arbor Fire Department crews were called to Eden Court in the Bryant neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They found the front of the house and attic on fire when they arrived, officials said.

AAFD officials said there was a layer of fluffy pollen around the building which caused the fire to spread to three adjacent houses and a large woodland area. The homes received minor exterior damage.

No one was injured and some personal belongings were saved as crews put out the fire.