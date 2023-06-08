71º

If leaked games are true, Michigan football will have very tough (and fun) schedule in 2024

Wolverines reportedly visit USC, host Wisconsin, UCLA

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Aaron J. Thornton, 2022 Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Some of the games for the new-look Big Ten Conference are starting to leak, and it looks like Michigan football will have an incredibly difficult, but also very fun, schedule in 2024.

We already know the Wolverines will host Texas the second week of the season, on Sept. 7, 2024. And everyone is assuming Ohio State and Michigan State will be protected rivals for Michigan to play every season.

But according to a tweet from college football insider Brett McMurphy, Michigan will also play a road game at USC and home games against UCLA and Wisconsin.

That means Michigan would have road games at Ohio State and USC and home games against Wisconsin, UCLA, Michigan State, and Texas.

Talk about a gauntlet! But that won’t necessarily be a negative in college football next year, as the playoff expands to 12 teams. Theoretically, if the Wolverines could find a way to go at least 9-3, they would have a strong chance to finish inside the top 12 with this type of schedule.

Here are all the teams that have finished in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings with three losses:

  • 2022: Utah, Kansas State
  • 2021: Utah
  • 2020: Florida, Iowa State
  • 2019: Wisconsin, Auburn
  • 2018: Washington, Florida, LSU, Penn State
  • 2017: Auburn
  • 2016: Wisconsin, USC, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma State
  • 2015: Ole Miss
  • 2014: Ole Miss, Arizona State, Kansas State, Georgia Tech

