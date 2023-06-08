If leaked games are true, Michigan football will have very tough (and fun) schedule in 2024

McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Some of the games for the new-look Big Ten Conference are starting to leak, and it looks like Michigan football will have an incredibly difficult, but also very fun, schedule in 2024.

We already know the Wolverines will host Texas the second week of the season, on Sept. 7, 2024. And everyone is assuming Ohio State and Michigan State will be protected rivals for Michigan to play every season.

But according to a tweet from college football insider Brett McMurphy, Michigan will also play a road game at USC and home games against UCLA and Wisconsin.

Big Ten’s 2024 conference schedule, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ, includes:



Michigan at USC

Ohio State at UCLA

Wisconsin at Michigan

Iowa at USC

UCLA at Michigan

Wisconsin at USC

Nebraska at UCLA

Iowa at Ohio State

USC at Penn State

UCLA at Iowa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 8, 2023

That means Michigan would have road games at Ohio State and USC and home games against Wisconsin, UCLA, Michigan State, and Texas.

Talk about a gauntlet! But that won’t necessarily be a negative in college football next year, as the playoff expands to 12 teams. Theoretically, if the Wolverines could find a way to go at least 9-3, they would have a strong chance to finish inside the top 12 with this type of schedule.

Here are all the teams that have finished in the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff rankings with three losses: