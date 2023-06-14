56º

Body check doubt with a new adult hockey program at Ann Arbor Ice Cube

New to hockey? No problem.

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – A new learn-to-play program at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube aims to help adults learn the rules of ice hockey through on-the-ice experience and instructional games.

The “Get In The Game” co-ed program by Foundry Adult Hockey is open to adults aged 18 and older who want to learn the fundamentals of the game and practice their skills.

Hour-long sessions will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays between July 12 and August 31.

The program costs $200. Register here.

Those with questions can contact the Cube at a2ice3@a2ice3.com or 734-213-1600.

Ann Arbor Ice Cube is at 2121 Oak Valley Dr.

