Zingerman’s Bakehouse offering Pride Month and Juneteenth cupcakes

The Pride Month cupcake from Zingerman's Bakehouse will be available throughout June.

ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Pride or honor Juneteenth with two different, limited-time cupcakes made by Zingerman’s Bakehouse.

The Ann Arbor bakery and baking school has made a chocolate cupcake with rainbow-themed vanilla Swiss buttercream for Pride and a red velvet cupcake topped with sweet cream cheese icing for Juneteenth.

Bakehouse officials shared that red velvet is rarely seen at the bakery. Because red food is used to celebrate Juneteenth, the cupcake is making a special appearance.

The Pride cupcake was the first cupcake in Bakehouse’s Whole Community Cakes initiative--the bakery’s “bite-sized” way of highlighting its values and the diversity of the Ann Arbor area.

Zingerman’s Bakehouse is donating to Ozone House, a resource center for Ann Arbor area LGBTQ+ teens, as part of the initiative this month.

Both of the cupcakes can be bought at 3711 Plaza Dr., during the month of June.