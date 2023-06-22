Police investigating murder of 56 year old man in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Police are currently investigating the homicide of a 56-year-old Ann Arbor man who was found dead on Thursday.

Officials said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his apartment at 1020 Arbordale St. when police responded to a 4 a.m. report for an unresponsive person.

“A homicide investigation is currently underway. It is believed the incident was not random. At this time there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when available,” officials wrote on social media.

Those with information should contact Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or send tips via email to tips@a2gov.org.

Arbordal Street connects to Pauline Boulevard on Ann Arbor’s west side.