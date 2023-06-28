17 awards given for preservation, rehabilitation efforts of historic Ann Arbor buildings

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Historic District Commission has recognized the efforts of Tree Town community members to preserve or restore historic buildings throughout the city.

Mayor Christopher Taylor presented 13 preservation awards, two special merit awards, one rehabilitation award and a Centennial Award during the June 20 Ann Arbor Cty Council meeting.

Awards are given to community members who preserve a building’s historical, cultural or architectural value for a decade or more. Rehabilitation awards recognize the effort it takes to restore buildings to their historic condition, according to city officials.

Buildings featured during the 36th annual award event range in size, age and use. Some are mid-century modern homes or churches crafted by architects Robert Metcalf, Alden Dow and Theodore Larson. Others are current or former fraternity homes, or Tudor Revival and Queen Anne-styled buildings.

A centennial award was presented to Van Boven for its 100 years of business downtown. The family-owned-and-operated store moved to its current Nickels Arcade location in 1923. It was founded in 1921 by Peter J. Van Boven.

Here’s which buildings were recognized:

517 East Ann St.

526 South Ashley

2240 Belmont

2228 Belmont

3575 East Huron River Dr.

715 Hill St.

1000 Hill St

2145 Independence

2115 Melrose

703 South Forest

326 South State St. -- Van Boven, Inc.

1821 Sheridan

1550 Washtenaw

1603 Wells/1139 Martin

717 West Huron

1107 West Liberty

1311 Wilmot

Find more details about each historic structure here.

The Historic District Commission is made up of seven commissioners appointed by the Mayor and Ann Arbor City Council. Commissioners understand preservation practices and serve for three-year terms. Learn more here.