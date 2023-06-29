USDA grants $2M for new meat processing facilities in Ann Arbor

FILE - In this photo made on June 16, 2022, rows of fresh cut beef is in the coolers of the retail section at the Wight's Meat Packing facility in Fombell, Pa. Federal agriculture officials on Monday, March 6, 2023 released new requirements that would allow labels on meat, poultry or eggs to claim that phrase -- or Product of USA -- only if they come from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File )

The USDA has allocated more than $2 million to build a new meat and poultry processing and retail facility in Ann Arbor.

The investment was made through the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) for Ann Arbor-based Swift Run Station.

The new facility will have three independent business entities: Mighty Fine Poultry Processing LLC will occupy space for poultry slaughter and processing, Retro Meats Company LLC will occupy spaced for red meat processing, and Swift Run Market LLC will occupy space designed for further processing and sales of these fresh local meat products.

“Local agriculture is good for our economy and it’s good for our community. This investment from the USDA will create small business opportunity and support sustainability by providing local meat products for our residents,” said Congresswoman Debbie Dingell. “I’m proud to help bring this funding to Ann Arbor and remain committed to supporting our farmers and small businesses.”

USDA is providing five awards totaling $38 million through the MPPEP to help independent processors in five states including Swift Run Station.