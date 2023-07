Visitors and artist booths in front of the Michigan Theater during the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ever since I can remember the weather during the Ann Arbor Art Fair has been intense.

The three-day event brings around 500,000 visitors to Tree Town every year and usually has the wackiest weather of the year.

It either rains cats and dogs, or it’s sunny and blazing hot--and sometimes both on the same day!

So we want to know, what’s your weather prediction?