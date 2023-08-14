Michigan football ranked top 2 in preseason AP poll for first time in 32 years

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball as Ronnie Hickman #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends in the second half of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is ranked among the top two in the preseason AP poll for the first time in 32 years.

The Wolverines are coming off one of the best seasons in program history, which included a blowout victory at Ohio State, a Big Ten championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan accomplished all three in both 2021 and 2022.

Jim Harbaugh’s team is 25-3 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but now, the goal is to win a playoff game and have a chance to play for a national championship.

On Monday, Aug. 14, AP voters ranked Michigan No. 2 in the preseason for the first time since 1991. That year, Gary Moeller’s team went 10-2 and finished No. 6.

Since then, the Wolverines have been ranked in the preseason top five a handful of times, but never as high as No. 2. Harbaugh’s highest preseason ranking since returning to Ann Arbor in 2015 was No. 7 in both 2016 and 2019.

Full AP poll

Here’s the full top 25:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Alabama LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Washington Texas Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Oregon Kansas State TCU Oregon State Wisconsin Oklahoma North Carolina Ole Miss Texas A&M Tulane Iowa

Unlike in the Coaches Poll, the Wolverines received a pair of first-place votes in the AP poll. Two-time defending national champion Georgia got 60 of 63 first-place votes, and Ohio State received one.

Two teams on Michigan’s schedule are also ranked in the top 25: No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State. Minnesota received six votes.

Why are expectations so high?

College programs today have more turnover than ever, with the transfer portal joining high school recruits, graduations, and NFL draft exits.

So Michigan’s ranking isn’t entirely dependent on the success of the last two seasons. Jim Harbaugh is welcoming back many of his most important players, and adding a few more.

On offense, J.J. McCarthy gets a full offseason as the undisputed starting quarterback. After dealing with an injury and splitting reps with Cade McNamara last summer, McCarthy still managed to put together an excellent season. Now the expectations are even higher.

It doesn’t hurt to have two -- yes, two -- of the best running backs in the country at his side. Blake Corum was trending toward Heisman Trophy contention before injuring his knee in the penultimate regular-season game, and Donovan Edwards is the definition of a home run threat (just ask Ohio State).

Three members of the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award (for top O-line) each of the past two seasons are back: Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, and Karsen Barnhart. They’re joined in the starting five by high-profile transfers LaDarius Henderson and Drake Nugent.

Michigan also enjoys excellent depth across the position. Trente Jones has plenty of experience, and Giovanni El-Hadi, Raheem Anderson, Myles Hinton, and Jeffrey Persi could all contribute.

Wide receiver isn’t a strength, but Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson make up a solid top two, and they’re experienced on the sport’s biggest stages. Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris are the top candidates to fill the void left by Ronnie Bell’s departure.

Colston Loveland starred as a true freshman tight end and should be a focal point of the offense in 2023.

On defense, Michigan is unproven at cornerback, but the front seven should be strong. Kris Jenkins and Jaylen Harrell are back, as is true sophomore Derrick Moore. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will handle the interior, while Braiden McGregor and transfer Josiah Stewart join the edge rushing mix.

Junior Colson and Michael Barrett are back and joined by Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann at linebacker. Mike Sainristil, Will Johnson, and Rod Moore will have to carry the load for the secondary.