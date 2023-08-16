9 Michigan football takeaways from Jim Harbaugh: Injuries, depth chart, ‘secret plan,’ NCAA probe

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Jim Harbaugh gave an extensive update about Michigan football on Tuesday, talking about injuries, key depth chart battles that could drag into the season, a possible “secret plan” for returning kicks, and the NCAA probe.

Here are nine takeaways from his briefing:

NCAA probe

Everyone wanted to know Harbaugh’s take on the recent reports that the NCAA ruling that would have suspended him for the first four games of the 2023 season has been pushed back.

When asked whether he could speak or respond to where that situation stands, Harbaugh’s answer was no surprise.

“No,” Harbaugh said. “No, I can’t comment on it.”

Anyone who follows Harbaugh and the Michigan football program knows that’s all we’re going to get on that topic until the end of the season.

Injury update

Harbaugh mentioned a couple of minor injuries to players who might see significant roles, such as Amorion Walker and Darrius Clemons. Neither injury appears to be long-term.

But sophomore Logan Forbes, a walk-on wide receiver, was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday morning to determine the severity of an injury.

“Hoping for the best, but plan for the worst,” Harbaugh said. “But he’s been just -- it’s one of those gut-wrenching things. We’ll find out. Knowing him, though, he’ll do what all the other guys do: They come back bigger, stronger, faster.”

Offensive line depth chart

Harbaugh essentially broke down the offensive line battle into four categories:

Returning starters: Zak Zinter, Karsen Barnhart, Trevor Keegan, Trente Jones

Transfers: LaDarius Henderson, Drake Nugent, Myles Hinton

Pseudo starters: Jeffrey Persi, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen

Guys he hates to leave out: Reece Atteberry, Andrew Gentry

Right now, the closest battles are at the two tackle spots. Harbaugh said Barnhart and Henderson are both considered “starters” at left tackle, while Jones and Hinton are “starters” at right tackle.

“There’s two starters on the left, there’s two starters on the right,” Harbaugh said. “There’s four starting tackles that we have, and it’ll go through camp, I envision, starting two tackles the first game and two tackles the second game.”

If he had to pick one of the four who was playing the best midway through camp, Harbaugh said it would be Barnhart.

Battles on defensive front

As strong as Michigan’s offensive line is on paper, Harbaugh said the defensive front recently go the better of them in a goal-line drill.

Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Kris Jenkins are the top players on the interior, while Cam Goode has “really asserted himself,” according to Harbaugh.

On the edge, the top four are Jaylen Harrell, Braiden McGregor, Derrick Moore, and Josiah Stewart.

Harbaugh specifically raved about Harrell.

“Just really becoming a complete player in terms of an edge player,” Harbaugh said. “He plays our SAM edge, which is more the athletic pass rusher. Expecting him to be really proficient in coverage, but he’s somebody that can really get the quarterback and set the edge.”

Stewart, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, is also an athletic edge rusher who can bend around the corner and get to the passer, Harbaugh said.

McGregor and Moore are bigger edge rushers.

Harbaugh also mentioned T.J. Guy as someone who has been impressive this offseason.

At linebacker, it’s no surprise Michigan has Junior Colson, Michael Barrett, and Nebraska transfer Ernest Hausmann at the top of the depth chart.

Harbaugh said Jaydon Hood is the linebacker who’s risen the most this camp.

Freshmen Cameron Brandt, Enow Etta, and Trey Pierce have been “outstanding” and are in contention for two-deep spots, according to Harbaugh.

Kick, punt returners (and a ‘secret plan’)

After A.J. Henning transferred to Northwestern, Michigan was left with openings at both kick and punt returner.

Harbaugh said the punt returner battle includes Mike Sainristil, Kalel Mullings, Donovan Edwards, Jake Thaw, Keshaun Harris, Karmello English, and Tyler Morris.

At kick returner, the top three options are Mullings, Roman Wilson, and Eamonn Dennis, but Harbaugh also has another option up his sleeve.

“A secret plan for Alex Orji -- he’s got a chance to be maybe one of the greatest kick returners of all time,” Harbaugh said. “Big 230-235-pound guy. He just started doing it. We’ll see how it goes. He’s also excelling at quarterback, so there’ll be some decisions that have to be made. We have to improve in our kickoff return blocking before I agree to have Alex Orji returning the kicks.”

If Orji isn’t an option, Harbaugh said Mullings is very similar in the role.

Who is wide receiver No. 3?

Cornelius Johnson and Wilson are the top two undisputed wide receivers on Michigan’s depth chart, but who will fill the hold left by Ronnie Bell’s departure?

Harbaugh said Morris came into camp as the presumptive favorite, but the first three names out of his mouth were freshmen Karmello English, Frederick Moore, and Semaj Morgan

“They’re not playing like freshmen,” Harbaugh said. “Their ability to get out of a break -- we haven’t seen that from any freshmen, let alone too many receivers that have come through here. Their ability to track the ball -- Frederick Moore’s ability to track the ball is as good as I’ve seen. Semaj Morgan: quick, fast, and in shorter stature, but a very big catch radius.”

Junior Christian Dixon is also putting himself in the mix.

“He is there every day,” Harbaugh said. “He’s taken a couple of big hits, held onto the ball. But it’s that talent to be there every single day. Best ability is availability. He’s rising.”

Clemons has had “a few nagging things” bothering him, but he returned to practice Monday, and Harbaugh is hoping he can get back in the mix.

Cornerback depth chart

Will Johnson is Michigan’s No. 1 cornerback, and maybe even the best player on the team. Sainristil can play anywhere in the secondary but is best at nickel. So where does that leave Michigan at cornerback behind Johnson?

Harbaugh named Josh Wallace and Keshaun Harris when talking about the “top guys.” He also said Ja’Den McBurrows and Myles Pollard are playing well.

Three freshmen: D.J. Waller, Jyaire Hill, and Cameron Calhoun are in the mix, too, according to Harbaugh.

On the injury front, Walker is “working through something right now” and expected to return to practice in 4-5 days, according to Harbaugh.

‘The Michigan Method’: 2 games of position battles

Remember when J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara each started one of the first two games last season to determine who would earn the No. 1 spot for the rest of the season? Well, Harbaugh liked that so much he’s doing it again, but not at quarterback.

“The Michigan Method” comes out when practice isn’t enough to determine a starter. Harbaugh said there are a few positions that are too close to call.

So for the first two games, he expects to have different starters at center, cornerback, edge rusher, and both offensive tackle spots.

‘Enthusiasm unknown to mankind’

Harbaugh has a new “EUTM” helmet sticker that he awards to players who embody his “enthusiasm unknown to mankind” mantra.

The poster person for 2023 is Jenkins, but McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, freshman tight end Zack Marshall, and a few others also received helmet stickers.