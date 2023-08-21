Here’s which Ann Arbor roads will be closed as students move into their dorms

Student volunteers await freshman and their parents at Bursley Hall on Aug. 29, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As students and their families return to Tree Town for the school year, several streets will be closed this week to accommodate them as they bring carfuls of furniture to student dorms.

Roads will be closed or traffic patterns changed during move-in times between 7 a.m. on Wednesday to 11 a.m. on Sunday, according to city officials.

Sections of closed streets will also have metered parking closed to accommodate students and families.

Here’s which roads will be closed:

Thompson Street: One-way southbound closures from Jefferson to Packard streets

East Madison Street: Closed between Division to Thompson streets, one-way eastbound between Thompson and South State streets

Observatory Street: One-way southbound between East Ann Sreet and Geddes Avenue

East Washington Street: One-way westbound between Fletcher and Thayer streets

East Ann Street: One-way eastbound between Zina Pitcher Place and Observatory Street

Washington Heights: Closed from Observatory Street to East Medical Center Drive

Parking meters will be bagged on Maynard Street from Jefferson to East William; on East University Avenue between Hill and Willard streets; on Church Street between Hill and Willard streets; and on North University Court.

Parking on Oxford Street will be reserved for students between Hill Street to Geddes.