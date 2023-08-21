Michigan football to suspend Jim Harbaugh for first 3 games to appease NCAA, per reports

FILE - Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) celebrates with head coach Jim Harbaugh after catching a 12-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Michigan won 27-14. Michigan is No. 2 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has agreed to suspend head coach Jim Harbaugh for the first three games of the season to appease the NCAA during its ongoing investigation, according to several reports.

The suspension was first reported by Maize and Blue Review.

Harbaugh was originally expected to miss the first four games of 2023 after NCAA officials accused him of being dishonest about Level II violations during the non-contact COVID recruiting period. That agreement was shot down earlier this month.

Now, it appears Harbaugh will miss the entire non-conference schedule after all, but return for the Big Ten opener at home against Rutgers.

Michigan’s first three games are against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green -- all at home.

The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances. They’re returning most key starters this season and are ranked No. 2 in both the preseason AP and Coaches polls.