Ann Arbor makes top 10 on list of best cities for renter families

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Despite increasing rent costs, Tree Town has made RentCafe’s list of family-friendly cities for renting families in 2023.

The southeast Michigan city was placed at the overall No. 10 spot thanks to its local economy and numerous cultural events held throughout the year.

To put together its rankings, RentCafe looked at 25 different metrics including cost of living, the availability of family-sized apartments, quality of schools, renter married couples with children, children living under the poverty level and childcare costs.

Data was pulled from several sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cost of Living Index and the Environmental Protection Agency and the Economic Policy Institute.

Metrics were then put in three categories: quality of life, local economy and housing & cost of living.

Here’s how Ann Arbor measures up:

Category Rank Quality of Life 14 Local Economy 10 Housing & Cost of Living 108

“Home to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor is full of fun and cultural events, such as the Ann Arbor Film Festival, Nichols Arboretum, Kelsey Museum of Archeology and even the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, all of which are perfect spots for a picture-perfect family outing,” writes RentCafe author Adina Dragos.

These are the top 10 best cities for renter families:

Plano, TX Scottsdale, AZ Arlington, VA Marietta, GA Sunnyvale, CA Round Rock, TX Austin, TX Fayetteville, AR Raleigh, NC Ann Arbor, MI

