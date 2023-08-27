Ann Arbor Fire Department to students: ‘Stay off the roof’

The Ann Arbor Fire Department warned University of Michigan students to stay off roofs in a recent social media post.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fire department officials are reminding University of Michigan students to stay off roofs as the new school year kicks off.

New and returning students started settling back into their lives in Ann Arbor this past week, with many ending the summer with parties and large social gatherings.

In a post on social media, the Ann Arbor Fire Department implored students to avoid staying on roofs.

“We want everyone to start fall semester without a trip to U-M ER. Watching football in a cast isn’t fun either,” the post reads. ”Please have a good semester, but roofs are not engineered for this load. This is incredibly unsafe.”

The warning comes alongside a photo of students on the roof of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house.