Is the Big House big enough for Big Boy? Restaurant chain opens in Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Food at Michigan Stadium is about to get a big boost.

The University of Michigan and Big Boy Restaurant Group are partnering to offer favorites from the iconic American eatery during games at the Ann Arbor stadium.

“This is an exciting moment for Big Boy” said Tamer Afr, CEO of Big Boy Restaurant Group, in a release. “We know many of the fans at Michigan Stadium are also longtime fans of Big Boy. We are excited to reintroduce them to our menu, and also give them a taste of what we offer at all of our locations across the region.”

Fans can order from a menu of classics, like the Big Boy burger and Slim Jim sandwich, or shakes and waffle fries, starting on Saturday, Sept. 2.

They can also take selfies with a larger-than-life Big Boy statue dressed in the Wolverines’ maize and blue colors.

“Big Boy and Michigan Athletics are two iconic Michigan institutions,” said Michigan Sports Properties general manager and vice president Jennifer Cadicamo. “We each have our own proud and rich local histories, and we’re excited to experience this next chapter of our stories together.”

Founded in 1936, Big Boy is based in Southfield, Michigan. There are currently 57 restaurants that operate in different locations around Michigan, Ohio, California, North Dakota, Nevada and Wisconsin.

Michigan Stadium is at 1201 S. Main St.