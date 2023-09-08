A4 Bracket Battle: Who makes the best burger in Ann Arbor?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Welcome back to A4′s bracket battles! In this round, we’re asking the question: Which burger is best in Ann Arbor?

Is it a good ol’ Blimpie Burger? A fancy frita from Frita Batidos? Or a burger from townie-favorite Casey’s Tavern?

We’re pitting 16 of the most popular burger spots against each other in our Burger Bracket Battle.

Here’s how it works:

There will be four rounds and each will be open for 2 days. Participants can vote in each round. The winner will be announced on Monday, Sept. 18.

Round 1: 12 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, to 12 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Round 2: 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, to 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12

Round 3: 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, to 12 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Round 4: 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, to 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Vote below: