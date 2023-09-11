Active Against ALS celebrating 15 years of research at York

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sample wine and learn how funding from Active Against ALS has helped further research into Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The Ann Arbor nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser on Sept. 28 at York, at 1928 Packard St., to celebrate 15 years of support.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a neuromuscular disorder that attacks motor neurons causing muscles to become weaker. It impacts basic functions like walking, talking and breathing, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Participants at Uncork a Cure for ALS will be able to sample wines, nibble on food and desserts, bid on silent auction items, and listen to speakers discuss the impacts of Active Against ALS. Gretchen Spreitzer, whose husband Bob Schoeni inspired the creation of the nonprofit, is slated to speak at the event.

Participants at the Active Against ALS Boxcar Derby. (Active Against ALS)

Co-chair Jennifer Collins said the organization is over halfway towards its 2023 goal of raising $150,000. Profits of Uncork will go towards that goal, along with funds generated during other events this year, like a boxcar derby, fun runs and 15 challenges undertaken by organization board members.

If Active Against ALS can accomplish its goal this year, it will have raised a combined $1 million of funding for research since it began in 2008.

Tickets can be bought online for $100, or at the door during the event for $120. Register here.

Can’t make it? Community members can get involved by creating their own fundraising event, by nominating a coach, or by participating in a scheduled event, like the Rivalry Ride on Oct. 15.

Collins and co-chair Susan Miller said the nonprofit couldn’t put on its events without its volunteers, and that Active Against ALS events aim to be fun while keeping participants active.

Learn more about the Ann Arbor organization at activeagainstals.org

Participants at the Active Against ALS Twinkie Run. (Active Against ALS)