A2ZERO Green Fair returning Friday to celebrate sustainability in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about sustainable living and innovation in Ann Arbor during the free A2ZERO Green Fair on Main Street and in the Library Lane Lot on Fifth Avenue.

On Friday, more than 75 nonprofits, government representatives and exhibitors will offer information and resources on topics including the circular economy, green transportation, solar and renewable energy, plant-based foods and clean water protections.

“It’s hard to believe Green Fair has been held in our community for 22 years, thanks to the initiative of (former) Mayor Hieftje and the ongoing support of Mayor Taylor. We love seeing the community join us to celebrate a greener, healthier and more sustainable Ann Arbor for all,” said Missy Stults, director of the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations, in a release.

Attendees on Main Street will be able to play games, discover new technology, screen-print a design on a t-shirt and listen to the Glen Leven Band from 5-8 p.m. Participants can bring a bike and join the Bike Parade for the Planet at 7 p.m.

Activities in the Library Lane Lot, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., will take place between 2-6 p.m. Community members can test drive electric vehicle technology, ride an e-bike, watch e-scooter demos, learn about hybrid public transportation and interact with local companies at Tech Trek in Liberty Plaza.

Check out a list of A2ZERO Green Fair exhibitors here.