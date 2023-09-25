Got fallen leaves? Here’s what to do with them in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor residents can set out 20 bags of yard waste per day starting Oct. 2.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Starting Monday, Oct. 2, Tree Town residents will soon be able to drop off an unlimited amount of leaves at the compost facility and set out a mountain of yard waste bags.

The City of Ann Arbor is expanding fall services by increasing the limit on paper yard waste bags, offering unlimited compost drop-offs, and encouraging residents to grab free woodchips.

Residents will be able to set out 20 bags of leaves per day per household. Bags cannot weigh more than 50 pounds. Compost carts can also be used for leaves, officials said in a notice.

The compost facility at 4170 Platt Rd will accept unlimited drop-offs of leaves from city residents and landscapers. Drop-offs can happen between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Leaves need to be weighed using the facility’s automated scale.

Looking for more Ann Arbor news? Get the latest with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Click Me!

Ann Arbor residents should remember it is illegal to bun leaves within the city limits as they produce harmful particulates, officials said.

Community members trying to do some fall landscaping can pick up free woodchips from four locations until November, or until supplies run out.

Get wood chips at these locations:

Veterans Memorial Park: 2150 Jackson Ave.

Southeast Area Park: the corner of Ellsworth Road and Platt Road.

Allmendinger Park: Pauline Boulevard between Hutchins and Edgewood Avenue.

721 N. Main St.

City officials suggested that residents create a compost pile, turn leaves into clippings with a mulch mover, or fertile flower beds and gardens with mulched leaves. Discarded tree branches or limbs can be used to fertilize soil by making a “dead-wood garden.”

Residents can also put leaves in compost carts. Single-family residences can get one free 64- or 96-gallon compost cart from the city, or pay $59 for delivery.

Learn more at the city’s compost website.