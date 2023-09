(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Some Amazon users in Tree Town won’t be getting their orders this week.

Around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Ann Arbor firefighters extinguished a fire consuming the front end of an Amazon delivery truck.

Several packages, a car near the truck, and some trim on a nearby house were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was sparked by a mechanical failure in the truck’s engine.

It happened on the 900 block of Vesper Road.

Watch video of the incident below: