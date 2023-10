The Ann Arbor Municipal Center at 301 E. Huron St. in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Municipal offices in Ann Arbor will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The closure will include the Larcom City Hall customer service center and the 15th Judicial District Court at 301 E Huron St.

City safety, utility and curbside waste services will not be interrupted and will operate on their usual schedules.