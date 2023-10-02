Let them eat cake: Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Bakehouse celebrating new cookbook

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join the folks at Zingerman’s Bakehouse on Tuesday for the official release of the organization’s new cookbook.

“Zingerman’s Bakehouse Celebrate Every Day: A Year’s Worth of Favorite Recipes for Festive Occasions, Big & Small” includes 75 recipes ranging from cookies and cakes to pizzas and stews.

Community members can taste recipes from the cookbook, like Zingerman’s Deli Paella and Musician’s Tart, from 5-7 p.m. at Zingerman’s Greyline at 100 N. Ashley St.

The celebration will have a champagne toast, cash bar and prize giveaways every 15 minutes. The cookbook’s authors, photographer and food stylist will be onsite to answer questions.

Copies of the new cookbook will be onsite or available at Zingerman’s classes after Tuesday.

Tickets cost $50 and can be bought online.