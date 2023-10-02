Two Ann Arbor organizations receive ‘Golden Paintbrush’ awards for creative impacts

Event organizer, Petals Sandcastle (left), is seen at an art exhibit at CultureVerse as part of the inaugural Say Yes Fest in downtown Ann Arbor.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – What do CultureVerse and Embracing Our Differences have in common? Both are recent winners of a “Golden Paintbrush” award by the Ann Arbor Public Art Commission.

The award is given to artists and organizations to recognize their impacts on the “cultural and aesthetic richness” of Tree Town’s public art, officials said.

Community members submit “Golden Paintrbush” nominees and a committee of five judges chooses the honorees. Residents can make their favorite art project known by voting for the “Community Voice” winner online until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Here’s a bit about each winner:

CULTUREVERSE

Located at 309 S. Main St., Ann Arbor’s CultureVerse aims to support community art initiatives by using technology to make art more accessible. The organization host artists and exhibition in its gallery space and uses innovative virtual platforms to showcase art worldwide. The organization’s involvement in the Say Yes Fest by local artist Petals Sandcastle is what earned them a nomination, officials said.

“They continuously support local artists who excel at engaging the community. If you bring an idea to them, they are always open to supporting in whatever way possible. Through their technology they work to share artwork and experiences all over the world. Their work preserves and shares various artworks and experiences,” officials wrote in a notice.

EMBRACING OUR DIFFERENCES (EOD)

Started by Nancy Margolis in 2021, the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti nonprofit produces larger-than-life projects, like its ongoing “Embracing Our Differences” juried art exhibits at local parks. Started in 2022, the exhibit shows off art from area artists of all ages on 16-foot-by-12-foot billboards stationed at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor and Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. EOD has a mission to use art and education to highlight diversity.

“The organizers truly work to engage all ages and have free tours each week of the work. Very visible large pieces and they work to hand the pieces in other locations after the exhibit.,” officials wrote.

Learn more about the “Golden Paintbrush” awards here.