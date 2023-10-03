Buy spooky art at the annual A2 Artober Fine Art Fair this month

Jewelry at an art fair organized by The Guild of Artists & Artisans.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Creations from around 100 artists will be featured at this year’s Artober Fine Art Fair right before Halloween.

The fair will sprawl along Fourth Avenue and Ann Street on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 29.

Hosted by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, Artober will have art ranging from jewelry and ceramics to woodworking and paintings.

Fairgoers age 21 and older can sip as they shop with craft cocktails from Ann Arbor Distilling Company, mead and cider from Bløm Meadworks, and beer and wine from local breweries and wine companies.

Get more Ann Arbor news with A4's weekly newsletter. Email Address Click Me!

They can also help to create a mural on the back of the The Guild’s Gutman Gallery building, at 118 N. 4th Ave., with artists Gary Horton and Irene Mokra.

There will be food vendors, children’s activities and live entertainment, including Ann Arbor-based rock band, Ain’t Dead Yet. Additional performers include DJ Batz, Rochelle Clark and Mayflower Music.

This year’s event will have after-hours activities with exhibitor deals, suggested drink pairings and a performance, organizers said.

These are the details:

When:

Saturday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m.-6 p.m, “after hours” from 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where:

North Fourth Avenue between Huron and Catherine streets

Ann Street between Main Street and Fifth Avenue

Here’s where you can find a list of participating artists and businesses.