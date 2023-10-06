Ann Arbor SPARK receives international recognition for innovation, economic impact

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recently honored Ann Arbor SPARK for its inventive website ideas that have led to a greater impact.

The Michigan organization received the 2023 Excellence in Economic Development Silver Award in the Internet & New Media category.

An award presentation took place during the IEDC 2023 Annual Conference, where SPARK was commended for its exceptional work in transforming economic development through its redesigned website.

In September 2022, the Ann Arbor business unveiled its redesigned website, strategically crafted to elevate user experiences and make a lasting impression on visitors. Enhancements were all aimed at providing a more user-friendly experience and included improved navigation, enhanced search functionality, and content optimized for search engines.

“Our goal was to create a website that not only informs, but also engages and welcomes visitors. A great user experience is paramount because it’s often the first point of contact people have with Ann Arbor SPARK. We wanted to make sure it was a positive and memorable one,” said SPARK senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events Jenn Hayman.

The project led to a significant boost in the new website’s organic search traffic, surpassing typical SEO trends for newly launched sites.

Within the first month, Ann Arbor SPARK’s organic traffic increased by 26%, a dramatic achievement given that organic search traffic usually takes six to 12 months to improve.

After eight months, organic search traffic experienced a remarkable growth of over 40%. Additionally, once users arrived at the site, they spent an average of 38 % more time there.

These improvements have resulted in a greater impact for SPARK, with insightful blogs and resourceful pages effectively informing and engaging their target audience, officials said.

Ann Arbor SPARK senior director of development & communications Laura Berarducci spearheaded the website redesign and worked closely with 3.7 Designs, a local website design company, to execute the project.

“Selecting 3.7 Designs as our partner to bring the new website to life was a decision rooted in local expertise and community trust. They were great to work with, and their commitment to our vision played a crucial role in our website’s success,” she said.

“In the last ten years, 3.7 Designs has actively engaged with SPARK, benefiting from their services in various ways. This involvement has encompassed aiding SPARK clients with their web and marketing requirements, receiving a grant, providing consultation to an SEO-related startup, and actively participating in local networking and educational events,” said 3.7 Designs owner Ross Johnson.

“Drawing from our extensive experience collaborating with SPARK and conducting thorough design research, we aimed to effectively convey the organization’s nuances, deliver an effortless user experience, and highlight their contributions to the community.”

The IEDC annually identifies outstanding economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that consistently demonstrate exemplary performance in the economic development profession. Ann Arbor SPARK’s recognition underscores its role in revitalizing communities and advancing the practice of economic development.

“Ann Arbor SPARK has raised the bar for excellence in economic development with its redesigned website. This award is a testament to SPARK’s dedication to its residents and serves as a great example of how economic development can help transform a community for the better. It is IEDC’s honor and privilege to present Ann Arbor SPARK with this award and recognize its leadership and innovation in the field of economic development,” said IEDC president and CEO Nathan Ohle.