Michigan trounces Michigan State in shutout win, keeps Paul Bunyan Trophy

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 21: Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half touchdown with J.J. McCarthy #9 next to Jordan Hall #5 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 21, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan didn’t face much of a challenge on Saturday night in East Lansing, cruising to an easy victory over in-state rival Michigan State.

The annual Michigan-Michigan State game was dominated by the Wolverines from start to finish, with Michigan winning in blowout fashion, 49-0. Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy threw for four touchdowns and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

It’s the first shutout in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry since 2000, when Michigan won 14-0. It’s not the biggest shutout, either. Back in 1902, Michigan beat MSU, 119-0. So it could have been worse for Spartans fans.

Michigan led at 28-0 at halftime, and that was pretty much it. The Wolverines claim the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the second year in a row. Michigan has won four of the last six matchups against Michigan State.

The No. 2 ranked Wolverines improve to 8-0 on the season, while Michigan State drops to 2-5. The Spartans have not won a game since former head coach Mel Tucker was fired.

Michigan has a bye next week before taking on Purdue on Nov. 4 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan State travels to take on Minnesota next weekend.