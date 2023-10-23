41º
Join Insider

All About Ann Arbor

Organizers want musical suggestions for the 2024 Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Which performers are on your wish list?

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Summer, Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Festival, Downtown Ann Arbor, Events, Ann Arbor Events, Music, Community
Credit: Ann Arbor Summer Festival © Myra Klarman Photography.com

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Which musical acts do that you think should come to Tree Town next year? Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) organizers are gathering suggestions on who to invite to next year’s event.

The nonprofit brings dozens of talented creatives to the heart of Ann Arbor during a month-long festival every summer. Thousands visit downtown to attend events ranging from free performances and movies to ticketed concerts and magic shows.

A2SF organizers have opened up an online survey to find out who community members want to see during the 2024 festival.

Participants can suggest up to three local, regional, national or international musical groups or soloists.

Find the survey here.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email