Organizers want musical suggestions for the 2024 Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Which musical acts do that you think should come to Tree Town next year? Ann Arbor Summer Festival (A2SF) organizers are gathering suggestions on who to invite to next year’s event.

The nonprofit brings dozens of talented creatives to the heart of Ann Arbor during a month-long festival every summer. Thousands visit downtown to attend events ranging from free performances and movies to ticketed concerts and magic shows.

A2SF organizers have opened up an online survey to find out who community members want to see during the 2024 festival.

Participants can suggest up to three local, regional, national or international musical groups or soloists.

Find the survey here.