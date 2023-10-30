Ann Arbor firefighters rescue raccoon trapped in dumpster Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A local raccoon had a very spooky Halloween weekend after getting trapped in a dumpster over the weekend.

Ann Arbor firefighters and staff from the Humane Society of Huron Valley worked together on Sunday to free the raccoon from its metal prison.

On social media, department officials said the little bandit was caught in a hole in the bottom of the dumpster.

The Humane Society of Huron Valley offers humane wildlife removal services to residents of Washtenaw County. This includes raccoons, skunks, squirrels, birds, single bats, snakes, groundhogs and opossums.

Anyone who sees sick or injured wild animals should call HSHV at 734-661-3512.