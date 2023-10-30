Construction to start soon on new bridge in Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Work to create a new bridge in Gallup Park is slated to begin in the upcoming weeks, officials said.

In an email, the City of Ann Arbor said completion of the vehicle and pedestrian bridge is anticipated by mid-2024.

Like the current wooden bridge, the new one will have one vehicle lane and two pedestrian lanes. It will be a two-span structure slightly west of the existing vehicle bridge, and include river bank stabilization in the form of stepping stones near the abutments.

Crews will begin putting equipment at the site and will clear some trees near the construction zone to make a temporary bypass for Border-to-Border trail cyclists and pedestrians.

The existing bridge will remain open for parkgoers during the construction project, officials said. It may be closed for short periods of time, and will be demolished once the new bridge is operational.

Questions about the project can be directed to Park Planner & Landscape Architect Hillary Hanzel at hhanzel@a2gov.org.

Learn more about the new bridge here.