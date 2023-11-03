Homecoming event offers networking opportunities in Ann Arbor’s growing technology industry

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ann Arbor annual SPARK’s Tech Homecoming aims to foster connections between skilled professionals and the local tech community in November.

As part of a “Back to Michigan” MEDC-led initiative, the event creates opportunities for individuals considering a return to Michigan or seeking to establish a more permanent presence in the state.

This year’s event is slated to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at Venue by 4M on South Industrial Highway.

Hundreds of startups have popped up in recent recent years in the area, and have generated billions in enterprise value, SPARK officials said. Tech Homecoming provides a platform for job seekers to engage directly with some of the region’s fastest-growing tech companies as well as larger enterprise businesses.

In line with the mission of the event, Ann Arbor SPARK’s job portal offers resources for HR professionals and job seekers throughout the year and helps foster and maintain connections. Tech Homecoming offers an opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

The event will feature a reception-style job fair where attendees can network with representatives from prominent tech companies. Officials said refreshments will be served to help creating a relaxed environment for meaningful conversations.

Heather Nash Photography will be on-site to capture professional headshots for attendees to use on LinkedIn profiles.

A drawing will be held for a $250 gift card to help alleviate new job-related expenses for one lucky attendee.

“Tech Homecoming offers a distinctive opportunity for job seekers to engage directly with hiring managers,” said Jenn Hayman, senior vice president of marketing, communications and events at Ann Arbor SPARK. “Hosting the event on Thanksgiving Eve strategically taps into the presence of returning Michiganders, encouraging them to consider relocating back to the region.”

There will be two pre-event workshops leading up to Tech Homecoming. Amy Cell Talent will host a virtual workshop titled, “Developing Your Personal Elevator Pitch” on Nov. 15 at noon. Job seekers will learn and workshop skills needed to navigate networking opportunities confidently.

Venue by 4M will host “How to Build Your Network in a Hybrid World” on Nov. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event will include a short presentation and a networking happy hour, and serves as an in-person warmup for registrants gearing up for Tech Homecoming.

Both events aim to equip job seekers with the tools they need to present themselves positively and effectively.

Registration for all three events is available on the Ann Arbor SPARK website.

Back to Michigan Initiative

Tech Homecoming is part of the broader “Back to Michigan” initiative, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and college homecoming season. For former Michiganders seeking to make their return more permanent, regional “Back to Michigan” events, including Tech Homecoming, offer unique networking opportunities.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s Tech Homecoming is sponsored by the LDFA, Reinhart Realtors, and Heather Nash Photography.

For more information and to register for Tech Homecoming, visit a2spark.org/TH23.