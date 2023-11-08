Michigan sign-stealing case: 11 state legislators demand fair process for U of M football

The Michigan Wolverines take the field to play the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, 11 state legislators wrote a letter to the Big Ten demanding that the Michigan football team be treated fairly during an investigation into the program’s sign-stealing practices.

Click here to read everything we know about the Michigan sign-stealing case.

The Wolverines are facing possible punishment from the conference after former analyst Connor Stalions allegedly broke NCAA rules by purchasing tickets to future opponents’ games and sending others there to tape the sidelines on cellphone video.

Even though Jim Harbaugh has not been linked to the operation, Big Ten coaches called on the conference to punish him and the Wolverines before the conclusion of the NCAA investigation.

Now, in an unexpected twist, state lawmakers have decided to throw their hats in the ring.

In a bipartisan statement released by Rep. Phil Skaggs, Rep. Graham Filler, and nine other members of the Michigan House and Senate, lawmakers urged Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti to move forward with a “fair, unbiased investigation into allegations of rule-breaking.”

“It’s absolutely vital that members of the Big Ten Conference receive due process in any investigation, especially those that may have been initiated by allegations from parties with clear conflicts of interest,” Skaggs said. “We must not punish the dedicated players, coaches, and staff of the University of Michigan football program based on incomplete evidence.”

“We know that college football is a topic charged with emotions on all sides,” said Filler. “What’s important here is to let the facts determine the outcome of this investigation.”

Filler is the co-founder of the Big Ten athletics blog, “Off-Tackle Empire.”

You can view the full letter below.