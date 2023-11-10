KindleFest returning to Ann Arbor Farmers Market in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Get ready for mulled wine, live music and shopping during the annual KindleFest event in the Kerrytown neighborhood.

The outdoor holiday market will have more than 40 vendors selling gifts, food and drinks at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market, at 315 Detroit St., from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

On social media, KindleFest organizers said several businesses and organizations are participating, including Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Eat, Tea Haus and Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Live music will be sung or played from 7-9:45 p.m. by the Pioneer High School choir, Ann Arbor Concert Band and the Eastern Michigan University Low Brass Band.

Shops and eateries in the Kerrytown Market & Shops will stay open late for shoppers, according to the KindleFest website.

