Read the Big Ten’s full letter to Michigan on Harbaugh suspension, sign-stealing probe

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)