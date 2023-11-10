45º
Read the Big Ten’s full letter to Michigan on Harbaugh suspension, sign-stealing probe

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant Connor Stalions, right, looks on during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 23, 2023. Stalions was suspended by the university last week and is at the center of a sign-stealing scheme that is being investigated by the NCAA. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Big Ten announced Friday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh would be suspended for the rest of the regular season as fallout from the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.

The suspension is for the rest of the regular season and includes only games, not practices. Michigan is expected to fight this decision in an attempt to relieve Harbaugh of punishment until the NCAA investigation is complete.

---> Big Ten suspends Jim Harbaugh less than 24 hours before Penn State game

Read the full letter from the Big Ten to the University of Michigan:

