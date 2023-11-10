Read the Big Ten’s full letter to Michigan on Harbaugh suspension, sign-stealing probe

The Big Ten announced Friday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh would be suspended for the rest of the regular season as fallout from the ongoing sign-stealing investigation.
The suspension is for the rest of the regular season and includes only games, not practices. Michigan is expected to fight this decision in an attempt to relieve Harbaugh of punishment until the NCAA investigation is complete.
