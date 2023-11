Send a letter straight to the jolly man in red through a special mailbox on Ann Arbor’s Main Street.

Community members can drop off letters between Nov. 29 and Dec.13.

The annual event, hosted by Main Street Ann Arbor, encourages area children (and adults) to share well wishes and holiday cheer in a fun community-focused way.

Organizers said that letters with a return address with get a message from Santa himself.

Santa’s Mailbox will be in front of Conor O’Neill’s Irish Pub at 318 S. Main St.

