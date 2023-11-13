Former Michigan football coach Brady Hoke announces he will retire after this season

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 01: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Brady Hoke watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium on November 1 , 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Michigan football coach Brady Hoke announced that he will retire at the end of this season.

Hoke was first hired by Gary Moeller to be a defensive assistant at Michigan in 1995. He spent the next eight seasons coaching the defensive line, and also spent one year as Lloyd Carr’s associate head coach.

He left Michigan to become the head coach at Ball State in 2003, and then he went to San Diego State after five years. He got the Michigan head coaching job in 2011, when the university fired Rich Rodriguez.

Hoke went 11-2 and won a Sugar Bowl his first season at Michigan, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Denard Robinson. His record got worse each season, though, and Michigan fired him after four years. He went 31-20 overall as the Wolverines’ head coach.

Hoke has spent the past four years back at San Diego State. He went 12-2 in 2021, but is off to a 3-6 start this season.