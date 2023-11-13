Jim Harbaugh confirms he learned about Big Ten’s suspension from social media

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that he learned about the Big Ten’s suspension from social media, not directly from the conference.

The Wolverines were on a flight to Penn State late Friday afternoon when several outlets reported that the Big Ten had suspended Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season.

It’s not unusual for that type of information to reach the public before an official statement is issued, but Harbaugh said he found out on social media, as well.

“Just, somebody showed me their phone,” Harbaugh said. “Via social media.”

He didn’t comment on his own feelings, but apparently, athletic director Warde Manuel wasn’t pleased.

“Warde was pretty upset,” Harbaugh said. “He was on the plane, too. He was pretty upset that he heard it through social media and not the office, the Big Ten office.”

Michigan is trying to halt the suspension until the conclusion of an NCAA investigation into sign stealing by former analyst Connor Stalions. So far, Harbaugh hasn’t been implicated in the operation, but the Big Ten suspended him as a punishment against the university.

A hearing is scheduled for Friday, and that will help determine whether Harbaugh can return to the sidelines for the final two games: Saturday at Maryland and Nov. 25 against Ohio State. If the suspension is upheld, Harbaugh said offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will assume head coaching duties, as he did at Penn State.