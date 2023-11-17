58º
Ann Arbor police seeking information after string of vehicle thefts

Incidents on west and northeast side of city

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Colored lights on a police car.

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – Police are asking for home security footage or information related to six vehicle thefts discovered Thursday morning.

Thieves stole five vehicles of various make and model and attempted to steal a sixth, at different times between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The perpetrators had attempted to steal the sixth sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tipline at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

These are maps of the theft locations:

Two successful vehicle thefts and one attempt theft occurred on the 2000 block of Pauline Blvd in Ann Arbor. (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)
Thefts occurred on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Rd., the 3000 block of Rumsey Dr. and the 2000 block of Georgetown Blvd. (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Here are descriptions of each incident:

WhereWhenMake/model
2000 block Pauline Blvd.11/15, after 10 p.m.2023 KIA ForteFound near caller’s residence with the ignition punched. Possibly with a screwdriver.
2000 block Pauline Blvd.Between 11/14-11/162019 Hyundai KonaWas not successfully stolen. Found with a window broken. A screwdriver was found at the scene.
2000 block Pauline Blvd.11/15, after 10 p.m.2017 Hyundai Elantra.Window broken out and stolen. A screwdriver was found at the scene.
3000 block Gettysburg Rd.11/15, after 8:30 p.m.2023 Ford F150Possibly started due to proximity to key fob
3000 block Rumsey Dr.11/15, after 8 p.m.2014 Honda AccordNo sign of damage to the vehicle. Possibly started due to proximity to keys
2000 block Georgetown Blvd.11/15, after 7:30 p.m.2014 Honda OdysseySuspects opened a nearby garage door through an unlocked car. They entered the home and stole keys stolen.

