Ann Arbor police seeking information after string of vehicle thefts

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – Police are asking for home security footage or information related to six vehicle thefts discovered Thursday morning.
Thieves stole five vehicles of various make and model and attempted to steal a sixth, at different times between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The perpetrators had attempted to steal the sixth sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.
Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tipline at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.
These are maps of the theft locations:
Here are descriptions of each incident:
|Where
|When
|Make/model
|2000 block Pauline Blvd.
|11/15, after 10 p.m.
|2023 KIA Forte
|Found near caller’s residence with the ignition punched. Possibly with a screwdriver.
|2000 block Pauline Blvd.
|Between 11/14-11/16
|2019 Hyundai Kona
|Was not successfully stolen. Found with a window broken. A screwdriver was found at the scene.
|2000 block Pauline Blvd.
|11/15, after 10 p.m.
|2017 Hyundai Elantra.
|Window broken out and stolen. A screwdriver was found at the scene.
|3000 block Gettysburg Rd.
|11/15, after 8:30 p.m.
|2023 Ford F150
|Possibly started due to proximity to key fob
|3000 block Rumsey Dr.
|11/15, after 8 p.m.
|2014 Honda Accord
|No sign of damage to the vehicle. Possibly started due to proximity to keys
|2000 block Georgetown Blvd.
|11/15, after 7:30 p.m.
|2014 Honda Odyssey
|Suspects opened a nearby garage door through an unlocked car. They entered the home and stole keys stolen.