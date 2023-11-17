Ann Arbor police seeking information after string of vehicle thefts

ANN ARBOR. Mich. – Police are asking for home security footage or information related to six vehicle thefts discovered Thursday morning.

Thieves stole five vehicles of various make and model and attempted to steal a sixth, at different times between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The perpetrators had attempted to steal the sixth sometime between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tipline at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.

These are maps of the theft locations:

Two successful vehicle thefts and one attempt theft occurred on the 2000 block of Pauline Blvd in Ann Arbor. (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Thefts occurred on the 3000 block of Gettysburg Rd., the 3000 block of Rumsey Dr. and the 2000 block of Georgetown Blvd. (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Here are descriptions of each incident: