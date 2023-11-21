Ann Arbor firefighters investigating Sunday night garage fire

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck is parked outside the Forest Avenue Parking Structure, where wet drills are taking place on June 3, 2021. In the distance, more trainings are taking place at University Towers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A detached garage fire on the 3200 block of Rosedale Street is being investigated after causing burn injuries to an occupant.

Firefighters responded to the incident around 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 19.

Officials said an occupant of the property was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation but did not want to go to the hospital.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze they remained at the scene due to the flammable nature of a nearby wood pile and the amount of burning garage content.

They were able to prevent the fire from damaging the property residence. Other structures close by only received heat damage.

Officials said on social media that the fire seems to be unintentional.

The detached garage fire in Ann Arbor occurred after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 19. (Ann Arbor Fire Department)