Chris Partridge releases statement on his dismissal from Michigan football program

Linebackers Coach Chris Partridge speaks with Michael Barrett #23 of the Blue Team during the second quarter of the Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium on April 1, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former Michigan football linebackers coach Chris Partridge released a statement clarifying why he was fired from the program earlier this month.

Partridge was dismissed Nov. 17 amid the Big Ten and NCAA investigations into Michigan’s sign-stealing methods. No specific details about why he was fired were revealed, but now that the regular season is over, Partridge took to social media to share his side of the story.

“I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting or illegal sign stealing,” Partridge posted. “Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation.”

Partridge said Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel told him he was being fired because of a “failure to abide by the university directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program.”

The Wolverines finished the regular season 12-0 with a third-straight victory over Ohio State this weekend. Despite playing without Jim Harbaugh for the final three games and without Partridge for the final two, Michigan managed to navigate through the three toughest games on its schedule during the sign-stealing distractions.

Michigan will head to Indianapolis this weekend to battle Iowa. A win would reward the Wolverines with their third-straight conference title.